LONDON G4S (GFS.L), the world's biggest security firm, posted a 7.5 percent rise in first quarter revenues, helped by strong growth in developing markets, and said it expected to make further earnings progress in 2012.

G4S, which grabbed headlines last year when a 5.2 billion pound deal to buy Danish cleaning firm ISS collapsed under investor opposition, on Tuesday said that as expected profits were at a similar level to 2011 due to lower margins.

Organic growth at G4S's security business, which makes up over 80 percent of group sales, rose 7 percent as its UK business benefited from a 200 million pound security contract for the London 2012 Olympics, as well as strong trading in developing markets and North America.

Its cash services division saw organic growth of 4 percent in the three months to March 31, underpinned by emerging markets, and said its more mature markets would benefit from recent contract wins.

"Based on recent contract awards, outsourcing trends and the group's bid pipeline, the organic growth rate is expected to continue to improve during 2012," a statement read.

The group, which runs services from cash transportation to operating prisons around the world, has since reverted from targeting a big ticket acquisition to small bolt-on deals in emerging markets like Brazil, China, India and Africa.

Shares in the FTSE 100 listed firm - the world's second largest private employer behind Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) - closed at 266.8 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 3.7 billion pounds.

