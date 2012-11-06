LONDON G4S (GFS.L), the world's biggest security group, said its core UK market had shown an improved performance as it posted a 6.3 percent rise in revenue for the first nine months of the year.

The British firm, which has been heavily criticized for an embarrassing failure to provide enough venue guards for last summer's London Olympics, on Tuesday said group revenue to end-September had been underpinned by emerging markets - a key focus for the firm - where organic growth was up 9 percent.

It said it expected its U.S. government market, where defence work has been muted due to budgetary delays, and its Continental European markets to remain difficult.

The 6.3 percent rise in group revenue at constant exchange rates, compared to 5 percent at the half year. Including the London 2012 contract nine month revenue grew by 9.2 percent, compared to 7 percent at the half-year.

The Olympic fiasco has rocked G4S, costing the firm 50 million pounds ($79.87 million) and instigating senior management exits. Fears have also been raised that future contracts with government, its biggest client contributing half of G4S's British revenue, may also be jeopardised.

According to analysts, six contracts to run nine British prisons are expected to be awarded this week, with G4S's success in the bidding seen as a key indicator of government's long-term appetite to work with the firm in the wake of the Olympic Games.

Shares in G4S, which operates in over 125 countries and runs operations from immigration and border control to cash transportation and guarding ships from pirates, closed at 260.8 pence on Monday, valuing the firm at around 3.7 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6260 British pounds)

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Rhys Jones)