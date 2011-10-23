LONDON G4S (GFS.L) said it had received positive feedback from shareholders over its proposed 5.2 billion pounds bid for ISS ISSHOI.UL and Chief Executive Nick Buckles expressed surprise over the fall in the company's share price.

"We have had some good supportive meetings and are working hard to talk with investors about the rationale and significant benefits and our belief in this transaction," a G4S spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

Shares in G4S lost over 20 percent of their value on Monday after it said it would buy the Danish support services company -- partly due to the dilutive impact of a proposed 2 billion pounds rights issue to help fund the deal.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, G4S's Chief Executive Nick Buckles said the share price reaction had been a shock.

"I knew the size and scale of the deal would surprise the market but we thought it would be received really positively," he said.

Since the offer was announced, G4S, which is the world's biggest security company, has faced a backlash from some shareholders who have objected to the strategy and financing behind the deal.

Aside from balking at the size of the rights issue, the biggest equity fundraising in Britain since a 3.4 billions pound cash call by Standard Chartered last November, some shareholders have raised concerns over G4S moving away from its security services roots into areas such as cleaning and catering.

Buckles told the Sunday Times he had "pre-briefed" key shareholders the week before the deal was announced and still believes he has their approval.

"I just think people felt they had to take a view very quickly on Monday, but this is one to digest slowly. It's early days. We still have investors to see," he said.

The Sunday Times also reported that Institutional Shareholder Services, a governance body that advises 1,700 large investors, had recommended shareholders vote against the deal at a general meeting on November 2.

The shareholder body said the deal was a departure from G4S's strategy to focus on small deals in emerging markets and raised concerns about integrating the two big companies and the level of debt that G4S would be left with.

G4S told Reuters on Sunday it had not held meetings with Institutional Shareholder Services and therefore had not been able to brief them on strategy.

"They have not met the company, they have not heard their strategy and there are factual inaccuracies in the report," the G4S spokesman said, adding that the company had previously said it would look at large and transformational deals.

($1=0.627 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mike Nesbit)