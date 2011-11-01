LONDON British security firm G4S Plc abandoned its planned 5.2 billion pounds acquisition of Denmark's ISS on Tuesday, caving into pressure from investors who opposed the deal.

G4S's decision to walk away avoided a potentially embarrassing defeat in a shareholder vote scheduled for Wednesday, and reflected a growing culture of activism among investors prepared to flex their muscles amid the global financial crisis.

It was also the biggest shareholder revolt over takeover activity since Prudential's failed bid for AIA last year.

"We are obviously disappointed that we have not been able to complete this transaction," G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles said on Tuesday.

"However, we respect the importance of shareholders' views and, on the basis of feedback received since the transaction was announced, we have decided not to proceed."

The collapse of the planned takeover, which would have created the world's second-biggest private sector employer, is a blow to Buckles, who had held frantic meetings to try to bring investors on side.

The backlash to the move by the world's biggest security firm came from shareholders who had objected to the strategy and financing behind the offer for the Danish outsourcing firm.

"Three cheers, absolutely three cheers," one top 25 shareholder told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that he was still supportive of Buckles.

"We would not wish any change (in the G4S board), the issue was the price being paid and the execution risk. If boards can recognise they should not be wowed by investment bank advisors in paying high prices for assets and actually think more about valuations and shareholder interest then three cheers."

Harris Associates, the company's second biggest shareholder with a 5 percent stake, said on Monday it had voted against G4S plans to takeover ISS, placing the deal in jeopardy after Schroders and Artemis had already indicated they were planning to vote against it.

Activist hedge fund group Parvus had led opposition to the takeover, calling it "an untested vision" that it would not support.

Parvus's founder and portfolio manager Edoardo Mercadante told Reuters on Tuesday that G4S chairman Alf Duch-Pedersen should now resign.

"I didn't speak to a single shareholder who didn't share our views. That's why from the middle of last week we were highly confident that the deal would not go though. I am very surprised that the chairman has not stepped down yet. His position is unsustainable," Mercadante said.

Aside from balking at the size of the rights issue -- the biggest equity fundraising in Britain since a 3.4 billion pound cash call by Standard Chartered last November -- shareholders raised concerns over G4S moving away from its security services roots into areas such as cleaning and catering.

"In our view, it was the scale of change in risk profile and direction which deterred support for ISS," said Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton.

G4S, which also said its planned 2 billion pound rights issue to fund the acquisition had been scrapped, said it would incur costs of about 50 million pounds in relation to the deal.

Shares in G4S were up 1.4 percent to 247.48 pence at 10:45 a.m. -- still some 12 percent below the price of the shares before the deal was announced.

The shares slumped by over 20 percent after G4S announced the deal, reflecting both dilution from the planned rights issue and resistance from investors.

"We're relieved that they've pulled out," said Panmure analyst Mike Allen. "We were concerned about the execution risk and the quality of future earnings. It's not what the shareholders wanted. They (management) have done well so far but that wasn't the right move for them."

ISS, owned by Swedish private equity investor EQT and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners since 2005, had ditched a planned $2.8 billion (1.7 billion pound) IPO in March due to market turmoil.

Its two private equity owners had also broken off talks in January over an $8.5 billion takeover by private equity firm Apax after they disagreed on price. EQT and Goldman bought the business in 2005 for around $3.8 billion.

G4S has been advised on the deal by Deutsche Bank and Greenhill. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley advised ISS.

(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise and Sophie Sassard; Editing by David Cowell and Andrew Callus)