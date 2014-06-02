LONDON G4S (GFS.L), the world's biggest security firm, has promoted the boss of its Indian arm to oversee group strategy, marking its latest move in an overhaul designed to help bolster growth after a series of damaging failures.

Mel Brooks, chief executive of G4S's India business since early 2013, will become group strategy and commercial director on July 1, G4S said, and will focus on developing core services like cash security, manned guarding and facilities management.

Brooks will also be tasked with ensuring G4S sells more of its various technological services and will be in a position to provide the correct sales teams and resources to bid for multi-million pound contracts.

His appointment is one of over 30 senior managerial changes made by G4S in recent months, as group CEO Ashley Almanza gets to grips with overhauling the firm, pushing to better integrate its numerous acquired businesses and restore its reputation after a series of high-profile scandals.

In March, G4S agreed to repay 108.9 million pounds to the British government after it was found to have overcharged it on a contract to tag criminals - a mistake that followed a failure to provide enough guards for the London Olympics in 2012.

In Australia, it is part of a probe into deadly clashes at a detention centre in Papua New Guinea where it provided security.

As well shaking up management, G4S is cutting costs in areas like IT and procurement, improving customer service and restructuring weak units to help growth in developed markets.

The firm also has a big focus on winning more work in emerging markets in South America, Africa and Asia, where it sees revenue growing from a third to half of group turnover.

Brooks, who joined G4S in 2012 as strategy director for its Asia, Middle East region, was responsible for leading a transformation programme in India that heralded material improvements in profitability, the firm said.

He replaces Graham Levinsohn, who took charge of Europe in November last year.

