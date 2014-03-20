LONDON Three G4S custody officers will face manslaughter charges over the 2010 death of a man who died as he was being deported from Britain by the security group, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.

The CPS, which had previously ruled out any charges in relation to the case, also said it had decided not to prosecute G4S, the world's largest security company, for corporate manslaughter.

Jimmy Mubenga, 46, died in October 2010 after falling ill as a flight prepared to leave London's Heathrow airport for Angola.

The CPS said Colin Kaler, Terrence Hughes and Stuart Tribelnig would be charged after it had reviewed new evidence from an inquest which found that Mubenga had been unlawfully killed when he was restrained by the officers.

The trio, none of whom now work for G4S, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on April 7, 2014.

"We have completed a fresh review of all of the evidence relating to the death of Jimmy Mubenga, including the new evidence arising from the inquest, and decided that three men should be prosecuted for manslaughter," Malcolm McHaffie, Deputy Head of CPS Special Crime, said in a statement.

"There is sufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction and it is in the public interest to prosecute."

G4S declined to comment.

