LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON G4S (GFS.L) is set to pull out of Pakistan amid an increasingly hostile environment for foreign security companies, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The company, which trades under the name Wackenhut Pakistan Ltd, has agreed to sell the business to its chairman in the region for about $10 million.
Ikram Sehgal, chairman of G4S's Pakistani operation, who already owns a 50 percent stake in the company, is expected to buy the company's Pakistan interest.
"The Pakistani government has decided it doesn't want foreign security companies in the region, which makes it tough for outsiders to operate," Sehgal is quoted as saying.
G4S, the world's largest security firm, employs 10,000 staff in Pakistan, where it provides security for the UN and multinational corporations.
G4S is under fire over its failure to provide enough guards at the London Olympics.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
ATHENS Greece's central bank governor warned on Friday that "uncertainty" could hobble the country's economic recovery if the government and its lenders do not conclude a bailout review soon, urging both sides to be "flexible" in talks.