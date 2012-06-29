LONDON G4S is in line to win more British police work this year after an alliance between Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire forces commissioned a report into which services they could outsource to the world's biggest security firm.

All three police authorities this week backed a move to join an outsourcing framework agreement established by G4S and Lincolnshire police authority last year as they look to tackle government budget cuts and find total savings of 73 million pounds ($113 million) by 2015/16.

Many of Britain's police forces are considering letting private sector firms run non-core operations like finance, IT and HR as they aim to save front-line policing but reduce costs.

G4S started a 200-million-pound, 10-year contract in April to build and run a police station for Lincolnshire as well as provide services such as IT, fleet management, firearms licensing and training. It says it will save the force 28 million pounds over the duration of the deal.

A report by Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire police authorities, expected in November, will now establish which services they too could outsource to G4S as the forces prepare for more budget squeezes beyond 2015/16.

Any contract would not begin before April 2013.

Seven other UK police authorities are also attached to the original Lincolnshire framework and have the option to take up similar service agreements in future.

West Midlands and Surrey police have also shortlisted six bidders, including G4S, for a contract worth around 1.5 billion pounds to deliver a wide range of services to them and other British forces including guarding crime scenes, patrolling neighbourhoods and collecting CCTV footage.

An update on that deal is expected in the autumn.

($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)

