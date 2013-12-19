LONDON Britain's government told outsourcer G4S to overhaul its business after it said two additional contracts would be investigated by the country's fraud office.

G4S, along with rival Serco, has been unable to sign new work with the British government for five months after an audit showed they charged for putting electronic tags on criminals who were not being monitored, in prison or dead.

The government also said it would make a decision on whether to sign new deals with Serco in January. Serco has already embarked on an overhaul of its business.

