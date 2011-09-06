LONDON Policymakers must tailor efforts to deal with global economic problems to each nation's circumstances, Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday, dampening speculation that Britain is about to soften its deficit plans.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven economic powers meet in France on Friday with pressure growing for a co-ordinated response to a global slowdown and debt crises.

Measures on the table could include some countries easing their austerity plans to give their economies breathing space.

Britain, aiming to slash a record budget deficit over four years, has consistently said that changing its deficit reduction plans would actually endanger economic recovery and raise the risk of an adverse reaction from investors.

"Global coordination now is like a football team: everyone's role needs to be suited to their positions and abilities if the team is to be successful," Osborne said in a speech in London.

"We won't win anything if we all just charge ahead in the same direction - indeed we'd just let in goals at the back."

While the coalition government slashes spending and raises taxes, ministers are relying on the Bank of England to keep monetary policy very accommodative in order to support the recovery.

"In many countries we would put at risk the low interest rates and supportive monetary conditions that are so crucial in recovering from a debt crisis," Osborne said.

"So we need a differentiated global response, with each country's role calibrated to its economic situation."

(Reporting by Matt Falloon, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)