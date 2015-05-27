LONDON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday he was worried that a miscalculation could lead to a new Greek crisis, which it would be a mistake to think would have no consequence for the wider world.

"The challenge for the Europeans, the political and economic institutions -- the IMF -- is to show enough flexibility," Lew said at the London School of Economics.

"So if the Greeks are prepared to take the kinds of tough steps that they need to take, they find a pathway to resolving this without there being an unnecessary crisis."

