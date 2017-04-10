SANT'ANNA DI STAZZEMA, Italy The U.S. will stand up against anyone who commits crimes against humanity, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday, less than a week after Washington launched missile strikes in response to an alleged Syrian chemical attack.

"We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world," Tillerson told reporters while commemorating a German Nazi massacre committed in Italy in 1944.

The U.S. attacked the Syrian air base in retaliation for what it said was a chemical weapons assault by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that killed dozens of civilians, including many children.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Crispian Balmer)