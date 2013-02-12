OTTAWA Canada declined on Tuesday to say whether the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations had targeted Japan in the group's statement on foreign exchange rates.

A senior Canadian finance official was asked on a call with reporters whether he endorsed the view that the G7 communique did not aim at any country, or the view it was aimed at Japan. He would only say the communique was meant to strike a balance.

He said the G7 had decided it had to put out a statement to calm the rhetoric about currencies over the past few weeks, which he added had not been helpful.

(Changes headline, first paragraph to make clear the G7 statement was in the past, not the future)

(Reporting by Randall Palmer, Louise Egan and David Ljunggren; editing by Andre Grenon)