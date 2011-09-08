France's Finance and Economy Minister Francois Baroin speaks during the government question session at the National Assembly in Paris September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Group of Seven finance chiefs meeting on Friday will focus on how to stimulate economic growth given the faltering global recovery, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said in remarks published on Thursday.

Delegates at the one-day gathering in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille will seek to emphasise their commitment to preserving the fragile global recovery while avoiding promoting a one-size-fits-all economic approach, G7 sources say.

In an interview with French daily Le Figaro, Baroin said G7 countries should adopt economic measures to suit their own circumstances, be it stimulus or budgetary consolidation, although some wanted a steady response.

"We have a shared diagnostic on the economic situation," he said ahead of the talks. "The first thing that is clear is that sovereign debts are weighing considerably on the choices of each country, which stands out to investors and feeds into the wildest rumours."

Growing fears of a tip back into recession are piling pressure on the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors to agree to moderate austerity drives in some rich economies and keep monetary policy ultra-loose.

"We have one main concern, which is growth," Baroin said. "We will have a detailed discussion on this summer's slowdown, and the debate will be even more free because there will not be a final communique."

He also urged euro zone members to accelerate the calendar for adopting the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the euro zone's bailout fund, and urged Greece to adhere strictly to its agreed rescue package if it wanted continued European support.

France's Senate, the upper house of parliament, approved the strengthening of the bailout fund on Thursday, joining the lower house, which voted on it on Wednesday. France is the first country to approve the modifications to the EFSF agreed by euro zone leaders on July 21.

The changes are designed to increase the effective lending capacity of the EFSF to 440 billion euros (388 billion pounds) and allow it to lend governments money to recapitalise their banks.

Echoing comments by his German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble, Baroin said Greece would have to make good on its commitments to an EU/IMF troika if it wanted access to further international funds to stave off the threat of default.

"If Greece wants to benefit from European solidarity it must understand that this help is conditional on a strict application of the defined programme," Baroin said.

He also dismissed concerns that the United States and Europe were divided on European bank capitalisation saying the fears were "unfounded."

