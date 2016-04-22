TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday it was not true that Japan and the United States were arranging a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to Hiroshima.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the U.S. government would decide Obama's schedule in Japan and that he would refrain from commenting on it.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that Obama was set to visit Hiroshima after a Group of Seven summit next month, in what would be the first visit by an incumbent U.S. president to the Japanese city devastated by a U.S. nuclear attack 71 years ago.

