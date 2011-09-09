MARSEILLE, France Group of Seven finance ministers should discuss coordinated action to rebalance global growth at their meeting in southern France on Friday, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.

"It is essential that the G7 meeting will discuss how to take coordinated action in order to rebalance global growth," Rehn told reporters.

Rehn also said the European Union was focussed on reducing its debt levels rather than on economic stimulus, though it supported the spending package unveiled by U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Bremer)