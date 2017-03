ROME The Group of Seven industrialised nations agreed to increase efforts to use shale gas from the United States and Canada to offset Russian supplies in the future, Italy's Industry Minister Federica Guidi said after a meeting in Rome.

"We agreed in the G7 meeting on closer relations with the US and Canada for shale gas exports in the form of LNG (liquefied natural gas)," Guidi told reporters at a press conference.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Steve Jewkes, writing by Steve Scherer)