MARSEILLE, France Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday it would be "a very good decision" if the ECB were to appoint German deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen to its executive board.

Juncker, speaking to reporters the morning after a meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs in the French Mediterranean port of Marseille, also said the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers should have a full-time, rather than a part-time, president.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is due to make a statement at around 2 p.m. (1 p.m. British time) on Saturday, where he could propose a replacement for Juergen Stark, who stepped down in a row over the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

On Friday a source told Reuters Asmussen would be named to replace him. Juncker said the decision had not been taken yet.

"The German government will make a proposal in the course of today or tomorrow. In the case that it is Asmussen it would be a very good decision," Juncker said. "The euro cannot be saved by one person but he would be without a doubt the right person."

Asmussen declined to comment to reporters as he left his hotel in Marseille on Saturday morning.

Juncker also told reporters he believed the post of Eurogroup chairman, which he holds, should be a full-time position.

"Given the way I have to fulfill the job, I am increasingly of the opinion that it would be a reasonable step to have a Eurogroup president. It is taking half of my working time as prime minister. If we have the European Stability Mechanism it makes sense to have a full-time president," he said.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Robin Emmott, editing by Mike Peacock)