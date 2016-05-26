A Greek policeman pushes refugees behind a barrier at Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ISE-SHIMA, Japan European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday he would like the global community to show solidarity regarding the refugee crisis and recognise it is a global problem.

Tusk said he would seek G7 support and commitment to increasing global assistance for the immediate and long-term needs of refugees.

"We are aware that because of geography, most of the responsibility (regarding the refugee crisis) has been and will be placed on Europe," said Tusk.

"If we (G7) do not take the lead in managing this crisis, nobody would."

Tusk was speaking at a briefing held shortly before the Group of Seven summit kicked off later on Thursday. The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

