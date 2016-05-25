ISE-SHIMA, Japan U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States will cooperate fully with Japan's investigation into a recent case in which a U.S. man was arrested in connection with the murder of a Japanese woman, calling the crime "appalling."

"I extended my sincerest condolences and deepest regrets. The United States will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation and ensure justice is done under the Japanese legal system," Obama told reporters.

Obama was speaking at a joint news conference after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the eve of a gathering of leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies.

A U.S. civilian working on a base on Okinawa island, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military forces in Japan - was arrested last week in connection with the murder of a Japanese woman.

