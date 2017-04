U.S. President Barack Obama listens to British Prime Minister David Cameron during their meeting at the G7 Summit in Kruen, Germany June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

KRUEN, Germany U.S. President Barack Obama urged Britain on Sunday to stay in the European Union because of the positive influence its leadership had on the multi-country bloc and the world.

"We very much are looking forward to the United Kingdom staying a part of the European Union," Obama said during a meeting with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the G7 summit in Germany.

