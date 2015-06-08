U.S. President Barack Obama listens to British Prime Minister David Cameron during their meeting at the G7 Summit in Kruen, Germany June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

KRUEN, Germany A senior U.S. official denied on Monday a news wire report that President Barack Obama had told a Group of Seven industrial nations' summit that the strong dollar was a problem.

Bloomberg News earlier quoted a French official as saying Obama had made the comment.

"The President did not state that the strong dollar was a problem," the U.S. official said.

"He made a point that he has made previously, a number of times: that global demand is too weak and that G7 countries need to use all policy instruments, including fiscal policy as well as structural reforms and monetary policy, to promote growth."

The Bloomberg report came after a group of French reporters met President Francois Hollande on Monday morning ahead of the second day of the G7 summit.

The dollar fell briefing against the euro and the Japanese yen after the Bloomberg report but recovered after the denial.

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan and Canada discussed the world economic recovery at Sunday's first session, but officials of other delegations said they did not focus on currencies.

