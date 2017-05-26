TAORMINA, Italy The world's seven major industrialised nations on Friday called on internet service providers and social media to increase their efforts to remove extremist content, four days after an Islamist suicide bomber killed 22 in Manchester.

"We will combat the misuse of the Internet by terrorists. While being one of the most important technological achievements in the last decades, the Internet has also proven to be a powerful tool for terrorist purposes," said a joint statement signed by G7 leaders meeting in Sicily.

"The G7 calls for Communication Service Providers and social media companies to substantially increase their efforts to address terrorist content," the statement added.

