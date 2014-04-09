Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations will meet on Thursday in Washington to discuss the global economy and the situation in Ukraine, sources said.

The meeting comes ahead of a gathering of top finance officials from the larger Group of 20 nations on Friday and weekend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"I think the G7 will be mostly about the global economic outlook in general, and Ukraine/Russia in particular," one source said.

The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.

