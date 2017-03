ENNISKILLEN U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday it was important to build a strong opposition in Syria that could function after Bashar al-Assad loses power.

Obama made his comments at the end of the G8 conference, where world leaders called for peace talks to be held as soon as possible to resolve the Syrian civil war but failed to mention the fate of Assad in their final summit communiqué.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Kate Holton)