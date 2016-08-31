Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
PARIS France said on Wednesday it was preoccupied by conditions under which results of Gabon's Aug. 27 presidential election results were released.
Official results showed that incumbent Ali Bongo was reelected with 49.8 percent. Those results were disputed by rival Jean Ping, setting the stage for a potentially violent post-election showdown.
France's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was necessary for results from all polling stations to be published in a transparent manner because the credibility of the results and Gabon's international reputation depended on it.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.