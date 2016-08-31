PARIS France said on Wednesday it was preoccupied by conditions under which results of Gabon's Aug. 27 presidential election results were released.

Official results showed that incumbent Ali Bongo was reelected with 49.8 percent. Those results were disputed by rival Jean Ping, setting the stage for a potentially violent post-election showdown.

France's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was necessary for results from all polling stations to be published in a transparent manner because the credibility of the results and Gabon's international reputation depended on it.

