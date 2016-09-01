PARIS French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault called for an immediate end of violence in Gabon on Thursday, following the disputed re-election of President Ali Bongo that triggered clashes between the police an opposition supporters.

"Within the framework of a political process, there's no room for violence," Ayrault said in a written statement. "I'm calling, therefore, all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid additional victims."

Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping said on Thursday that two people were killed and many wounded when the presidential guard and police attacked his party's headquarters overnight.

