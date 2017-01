Soldiers patrol a street near opposition campaign headquarters after the election in Libreville, Gabon, August 31, 2016. Life Africa TV/Handout via Reuters

LIBREVILLE Riots erupted in at least nine suburbs of Gabon's capital Libreville on Thursday in protest against a disputed election win by President Ali Bongo, two witnesses and a police source said.

Supporters of Bongo's main rival for the presidency suspect Saturday's election, which brought Bongo back to power on a narrow margin, was rigged.

(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)