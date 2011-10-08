Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and her husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt celebrate his 68th birthday in this June 18, 2011 publicity photo released to Reuters June 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Blanchette/Handout

Zsa Zsa Gabor, the Hungarian-born actress and celebrity who became a symbol of Hollywood glamour, is in "very unstable" condition at UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a medical emergency on Saturday, her husband said.

Gabor, 94, has been in poor health for some years, and her husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, told Reuters that "it doesn't look good."

Von Anhalt said she had a high fever and high blood pressure, and that a feeding tube she had previously had in place had become undone and "everything was coming out of her stomach."

"She is in a very unstable condition," he said.

Von Anhalt said he took her to the hospital at about 10:30 a.m. She has been hospitalized numerous times for a variety of serious ailments, including a stroke, over the past decade.