Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and her husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt celebrate his 68th birthday in this June 18, 2011 publicity photo released to Reuters June 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Blanchette/Handout

Zsa Zsa Gabor remained hospitalized in Los Angeles on Sunday and was doing "a little better," but stomach surgery to reattach a feeding tube was delayed as she continues to run a high fever, her husband said.

Frederic Prinz von Anhalt told Reuters the 94-year-old celebrity, who has suffered ill health for well over a year, was taking "very strong antibiotics" and that her blood pressure was down.

Gabor was taken to the hospital Saturday morning and von Anhalt said at the time that her condition "did not look good," but she has since stabilized. He said doctors likely would attempt the stomach surgery later on Sunday.

Gabor has been hospitalized numerous times since July 2010, when she fell out of bed and broke her hip. She later underwent hip replacement surgery, which led to further hospitalization.

In January of this year, doctors amputated a portion of her leg. In February she was treated for a lung infection, and since then had remained at her Los Angeles home.