CAIRO The body of deceased Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has been placed in a mosque in Misrata, al-Jazeera satellite television said on Thursday.

Al-Arabiyya television said Gaddafi's body was in Misrata, but said the body was in a commercial centre in the city's Souq Tawansa neighbourhood.

The vice chairman of Libya's National Transitional Council earlier confirmed that Gaddafi had been killed on Friday and said the interim government would announce the liberation of Libya "within hours."

(Writing by Shaimaa Fayed)