NEW DELHI French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday that the death of fallen Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi marked the end of 42 years of tyranny and the beginning of democracy in Libya.

"It is the beginning of a new era, the beginning of democracy and reconstruction in Libya," Juppe told reporters during a visit to New Delhi after Gaddafi was killed in the capture of his last bastion Sirte earlier in the day by transitional government fighters.

"The announcement of the death of Gaddafi and the collapse of Sirte is the end of a very difficult period for the Libyan people and the end of 42 years of tyranny. France is proud to have helped the Libyan people to recover their freedom."

