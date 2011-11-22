GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it had visited Saif al-Islam Gaddafi in detention in Zintan on Tuesday.

"The ICRC visited Saif al-Islam Gaddafi this afternoon in Zintan. He appeared to be in good health," ICRC spokesman Steven Anderson told Reuters.

He declined to give further details on the visit to Gaddafi's son who was captured in the southern Libyan desert on Saturday, citing the confidential nature of the independent humanitarian agency's visits to detention centres.

