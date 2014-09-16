LONDON British builder Galliford Try (GFRD.L) said its chief executive Greg Fitzgerald would retire no later than the end of 2015, and its board had begun a process to appoint his successor after 33 years at the company.

The announcement came as the group posted a 28 percent rise in pretax profit to 95.2 million pounds for the year to end-June.

"As our full-year results announced today demonstrate, the group is in great shape, with a strong management team, and very well equipped for the future," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)