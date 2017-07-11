FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
Sport
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 11, 2017 / 7:12 AM / a day ago

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A builder assembles scaffolding as he works on new homes, in south London June 3, 2014.Andrew Winning/Files

(Reuters) - British housebuilder Galliford Try, which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

Galliford said that it saw a strong performance across all of its businesses, with revenue growth accelerating in the second half at its Linden Homes division. It said it was sticking to its forecasts for 2018.

Analysts forecast profit before tax for the year ending June 30 to be 46 million pounds to 59 million pounds, the company said.

"As we enter the new financial year, we are cautious about the impact of the current political uncertainty following the general election and the medium-term outlook for the macro economy," Galliford cautioned.

Shares in the company were up 3.5 percent at 1,212.8 pence at 0705 GMT (8.05 a.m. BST), placing them second on the FTSE Mid Cap index gainers list.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.