Housebuilding and construction company Galliford Try (GFRD.L) posted a 34 percent rise in full-year adjusted pretax profit, beating own estimates, as it benefited from its focus on southern England.

The company, which was founded by W S Try in 1908 as a construction business carrying out work in west London, said it was confident of further growth going forward, and raised its full-year dividend by 28 percent to 16 pence.

"We exceeded our profit expectations during the year as growth in housebuilding accelerated in the second half, testimony to our strategic focus on southern England. We also maintained a higher-than-anticipated margin in construction," Chief Executive Greg Fitzgerald said in a statement.

July-June pretax profit before exceptional items came in at 35.1 million pounds, compared with 26.1 million pounds last year. Revenue grew 5 percent to 1.28 billion pounds.

Housebuilding sales grew 29 percent to 388.5 million pounds, while construction revenue was marginally up at 936.9 million pounds.

In July, housebuilders said they saw signs that the housing market was proving more resilient than many feared due partly to pent up demand from people who need to move house despite mortgages still being tough to obtain.

Galliford shares, which have risen 39 percent since the start of 2011, closed at 405 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 340 million pounds.

