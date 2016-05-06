MADRID/LONDON Portugal's Galp Energia (GALP.LS) has asked EDF's (EDF.PA) investment arm and other infrastructure funds to submit tentative bids for a stake in its gas distribution business, four sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Galp is working with Bank of America to shortlist bidders for the sale of a minority stake of up to 49 percent, the sources said.

The Portuguese firm, whose domestic gas networks transport 1.5 billion cubic metres of gas a year along 12,159 km of pipeline, wants to raise fresh funds and ensure its free cash flow breaks even in 2018.

EDF Invest, the investment unit of French utility giant EDF, is among infrastructure investors who submitted non-binding offers for the stake ahead of Friday's deadline, the sources said.

A handful of investment firms including First State Investments and Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners had also expressed interest in the asset, the sources said, cautioning no deal was certain.

A recent note by Haitong Securities estimated the enterprise value of Galp's gas distribution business at 1.357 billion euros (1 billion pounds).

The Portuguese utility is flexible on the amount of shares to be sold and is considering bids for anything ranging from 25 to 49 percent of the gas distribution holding company, one of the sources said.

Galp declined to comment while EDF Invest, First State Investments and Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners were not immediately available for comment.

Galp is one of Europe's fastest-growing oil companies thanks to its minority stakes in various oil fields in Brazil.

It said it expects to invest 1 billion to 1.2 billion euros a year, 90 percent of which is destined for oil exploration and production in Brazil.

It is also gradually reducing its exposure to gas distribution.

Last year it sold its natural gas distribution business in the Madrid region to Endesa for 24.1 million euros.

EDF is looking to grow its presence in Europe's gas distribution market and last year it bought Spanish gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas as part of a consortium led by Dutch pension fund manager PGGM.

The French utility clinched one of the biggest gas deals in Europe when it teamed up with Italy's Snam and Singapore's GIC to buy Total's gas transport and storage business for 2.4 billion euros in 2013.

(Additional reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Andrei Khalip in Lisbon and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by Susan Thomas)