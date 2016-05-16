VIENNA Swiss group GAM (GAMH.S) has agreed to buy British equity investment group Taube Hodson Stonex (THS), which manages around 1.8 billion pounds of assets.

It gave no financial terms for the deal in a statement on Monday. The acquisition was expected to close in the third quarter pending regulatory approvals.

The investment team led by the four principals Cato Stonex, Mark Evans, Robert Smithson and Ali Miremadi will relocate to the GAM offices in London and their strategies will be marketed under the GAM brand, it added.

