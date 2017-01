Yahya Jammeh leaves a polling station with his wife Zineb during the presidential election in Banjul, Gambia, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

ABIDJAN Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh conceded his defeat in a Dec. 1 election by opposition candidate Adama Barrow during an address broadcast by state-owned radio on Friday.

"If (Barrow) wants to work with us also, I have no problem with that. I will help him work towards the transition," Jammeh said, confirming that he would not contest the result.

(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)