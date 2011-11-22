Gambia's Yahya Jammeh is running for a fourth term as president in elections on Thursday. He has overseen 17 years of stability in mainland Africa's smallest country, a popular tourist spot for its tropical beaches, but has been criticised for crushing dissent and muzzling the press.

Here are some facts about the West African country.

* THE ECONOMY:

-- Real GDP was estimated to have risen 5.6 percent in 2010 to about $1 billion (640.7 million pounds), down from 6.3 percent growth in 2009, and is projected to rise 5.5 percent in 2011.

-- The strong economic recovery since late 2008 is due to the agriculture sector, especially to good groundnut harvests.

-- The fiscal performance has deteriorated since 2008, leading to a rising public domestic debt. The overall fiscal deficit is estimated to have risen to 4.9 percent of GDP in 2010 from 2.8 percent in 2009. Domestic public debt rose alongside growing public deficits, rising to 26.9 percent at end-2010 from 19.7 percent at end-2009.

-- Tourism and emigrants' remittances keep the country afloat; services account for 60 percent of GDP but employ only 6 percent of the workforce, whose average income is one dollar a day.

SOME NUMBERS:

GDP per capita $430

Life Expectancy 56

Income Level - Low

Poverty Ratio 58.0 percent

* SOME HISTORY:

-- Born of British and French colonial rivalry in the 19th century, Gambia became a British protectorate in 1888 before gaining independence in 1965 as a constitutional monarchy and became a republic in 1970 under President Dawda Jawara. Its current president, Yahya Jammeh, seized power in a 1994 coup and has since won elections in 1996, 2001 and 2006.

* COUNTRY DETAILS:

* POPULATION: 1.7 million.

* LANGUAGE: English is the official language. The most widespread local languages are Mandingo, Fulani and Wolof.

* RELIGION: Around 95 percent Muslim, the rest mainly practise Christianity and traditional African religions.

* ETHNICITY: Mandingos constitute 40 percent of the population, Futa 14 percent, Wolof 13 percent and a smaller Diula minority.

* GEOGRAPHY: At around 10,000 square kilometres, Gambia is continental Africa's smallest country, covering less space than either Beijing or Tokyo. It stretches 350 km (220 miles) inland along the Gambia river from a short Atlantic seaboard and is surrounded by French-speaking Senegal.

Sources: Reuters/Alertnet/World Bank

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)