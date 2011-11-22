Gambia holds presidential elections on Thursday. President Yahya Jammeh has ruled the small West African nation and popular tourist destination since seizing power in a 1994 coup.

Here is a timeline of key events since Jammeh seized power.

July 1994 - President Dawda Jawara is deposed by a military coup and replaced by Yahya Jammeh and his Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).

August 1996 - The ban on political parties is partly lifted and a new constitution approved.

September 1996 - Jammeh is elected president at the helm of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), though the three main opposition parties boycott the elections.

January 1997 - Parliamentary elections are held and the APRC secures an absolute majority.

Apr. 2000 - Security forces fire live rounds at a student protest, killing at least 14 people.

October 2001 - Jammeh wins a second elected presidential term.

February 2004 - Jammeh announces the discovery of large reserves of oil, though by September 2006 no commercially viable deposits had been identified.

March 2005 - Jammeh says he will deal firmly with anyone found guilty of graft after a report he commissioned accused numerous top officials of corruption.

March 2006 - Gambia says it has foiled a coup attempt and detained around 35 people. The coup by army officers led by Colonel Ndure Cham, former Chief of Defence Staff, was at an advanced stage of planning, it said.

September 22, 2006 - Presidential elections: Jammeh is declared the winner with 67.3 percent of votes cast.

September 24, 2006 - Jammeh says he will ban any newspaper that offends him and will not let aid donors tell him how to rule.

January 2007 - Jammeh announces he has herbal cure for AIDS, draws broad international criticism for claim.

May 15, 2008 - Jammeh condemns homosexuality as a menace to the nation, orders homosexuals to leave and says he will "cut off the head" of any who remain, local journalists report.

-- Authorities later denied he made the decapitation threat. Gambia's penal code criminalises homosexual conduct as an "unnatural offence" punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

-- In June Human Rights Watch called on Gambia to halt a crackdown against homosexuals.

October 6, 2010 - Gambia passes a low imposing tougher sentences for drug offences, meaning drug smugglers face the death penalty.

November 22, 2010 - Gambia announces it is severing all ties with Iran following the seizure of arms from Iran believed to be bound for the West African state. (Nigeria's secret service intercepted a haul of rockets and other explosives in Lagos in October and said shipping documents appeared to show that the weapons were for re-export to Gambia).

November 24, 2011 - Jammeh faces two opponents in presidential elections - Hamat Bah, running under the banner of the newly formed four-party coalition, the United Front, and Ousainou Darboe, from the main opposition United Democratic Party.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)