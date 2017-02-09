Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
BANJUL The European Union promised Gambia a 75 million euro (£63.8 million) aid package on Thursday, renewing its assistance to the West African country just weeks after its autocratic leader fled into exile under military pressure following his election defeat.
The EU froze its assistance to Gambia, one of the world's poorest countries, after former President Yahya Jammeh's government outlawed homosexuality in late 2014.
The resumption of EU aid is a vote of confidence for Gambia's new leader, Adama Barrow, who said the country was starved of hard currency.
Barrow has vowed to respect human rights and wants to rebuild the country's badly-damaged foreign relations.
Following a meeting with Barrow in the capital Banjul, the EU commissioner for international cooperation and development, Neven Mimica, said the aid package would to be used to increase food security, rebuild roads and help create jobs.
"The visit is a clear signal of the EU's readiness to provide immediate financial and technical support to the democratic process in The Gambia," Mimica told reporters.
The EU is also preparing a medium-term assistance package of 150 million euros, he said.
Speaking alongside Mimica, Barrow said Gambia also needed emergency budget support to rescue an economy burdened by youth unemployment of over 40 percent and foreign reserves that cover only two months of imports.
"What we have inherited is an economy that is virtually bankrupt and in need of immediate (restoration)," Barrow said.
Jammeh took power in a 1994 coup and his government established a reputation for torturing and killing opponents - charges he denied. He repeatedly fell out with the EU, expelling its charge d'affaires in 2015.
A weak economy and political repression in the West African country has made it one of the continent's leading sources of migrants trying to reach Europe by sea despite a population of only 1.9 million.
(Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
MIAMI President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.