BANJUL Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh has replaced Minister of Justice Basiru Mahoney in the second cabinet reshuffle since soldiers attempted to seize power in the tiny West African state late last month while Jammeh was out of the country.

State television gave no reason in its announcement late on Thursday for the removal of Mahoney and his replacement by Aboubacarr Senghore, former minister for higher education, research, science and technology.

Jammeh also replaced Kalilou Bayo, secretary general and minister for presidential affairs and the civil service, with Lamin Nyabally.

Jammeh, who came to power in a 1994 coup, has accused foreign-based dissidents of fomenting the coup bid. Security forces have made arrests but few details have been released, stoking fears in a country regularly accused of human rights violations.

Prosecutors in the United States on Monday charged a Texas businessman with bankrolling and trying to lead the coup with the support of a former U.S. Army sergeant.

Jammeh replaced the ministers for foreign affairs, information and transport earlier this week, also without giving a reason.

