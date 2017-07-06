Total CEO hopes Britain will remain in the European Union
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
OSLO Oslo-listed African Petroleum (AFPC.OL)'s first priority is to engage in a constructive dialogue with Gambian authorities after the country ended talks to extend exploration rights for two offshore areas, its CEO said on Thursday.
The firm's country representative had a scheduled meeting with the Gambian oil ministry later Thursday, CEO Jens Pace told an investor call.
Shares in African Petroleum, which have fallen sharply in recent days, were up 23 percent at 0941 GMT.
PARIS French authorities on Friday stepped up efforts to attract London banks to Paris after Brexit by pledging to cut labour costs and ensure they do not face tougher regulations than European rivals.
LONDON A meeting on Friday designed to rebuild bridges between Britain's government and corporate leaders over the country's departure from the European Union was "a good first step," people who attended said.