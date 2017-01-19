May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
DAKAR Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow will be sworn in at a ceremony in the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday, diplomatic sources and party officials said.
"We have confirmation. It is very important to us that he will be sworn in today. Then we can make arrangements for him to go back to Gambia," Isatou Toure, a senior Barrow aide, told Reuters. The ceremony is due to take place at 1600 GMT.
Barrow defeated President Yahya Jammeh in a December election but Jammeh has refused to step aside despite regional pressure to oust him if he persists in clinging on to power.
(Reporting by Emma Farge and Tim Cocks; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BAGHDAD Iraqi forces have started preparing an offensive to capture the western side of Mosul from Islamic State, campaign commander Lieutenant General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah said.