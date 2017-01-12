May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
ABUJA Nigeria's lower house voted on Thursday to offer Gambian President Yahya Jammeh asylum if he steps down, lawmakers said.
The House of Representatives approved a motion to authorise President Muhammadu Buhari to offer Jammeh asylum if he handed over power to Adama Barrow, who won Gambia's Dec 1 elections.
The question of whether Gambia can install Barrow as president is seen as a test case for African democracy in a region accustomed to coups and autocratic rule.
The motion was sponsored by Sani Zorro, a member of the president's ruling All Progressive Congress party. "We need to strengthen the hands of the president [Buhari] while negotiating," said Zorro.
However, Nasir Alli - a parliamentarian who opposed the motion - said Nigeria should not be seen to "condone irresponsible behaviour".
Buhari is due to travel with other West African leaders to Gambia on Friday to persuade Jammeh to accept the election results, which he has rejected so far.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ralph Boulton)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.