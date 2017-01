The motorcade of a delegation of West African leaders leave Gambia's presidential residence after they sought to convince Yahya Jammeh to step down, in Banjul, Gambia January 20, 2017 REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

BANJUL The motorcade of a delegation of West African leaders left Gambia's presidential residence where they had sought to convince Yahya Jammeh, who lost a December presidential poll, to step down and go into exile, a Reuters witness said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if Jammeh was aboard one of the two dozen vehicles seen departing the compound.

