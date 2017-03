N'DJAMENA A plane carrying Gambia President Yahya Jammeh took off from N'Djamena late on Tuesday after a refuelling stop, during which Jammeh told officials in Chad he was returning home, a senior Chadian government source said.

Jammeh was travelling outside Gambia when gunfire erupted around the presidential palace in the capital of Banjul overnight. The government denied reports of an attempted coup.

