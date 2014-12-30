BANJUL Gambia's government issued a statement on Tuesday denying "rumours" of instability in the West African nation and called on people to carry on with business as usual.

"Contrary to rumours being circulated, peace and calm continue to prevail in The Gambia. (The) government would like to urge the public and all businesses to continue with their normal activities," the statement read on state radio said.

Gunfire erupted around the presidential palace in the capital Banjul overnight and soldiers blocked the bridge leading to the centre of the coastal city amid media reports of an attempted coup.

