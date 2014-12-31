WASHINGTON The United States had no role in an attempted coup in Gambia, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday, after local media and several analysts said some of the assailants were U.S. residents or dual nationals.

"The U.S. government had absolutely no role in the events that took place in Banjul," the official told Reuters, adding that the U.S. Embassy in the capital of Banjul remained open. "Banjul is currently calm and we have no reports of violence," the official added.

The State Department on Tuesday strongly condemned the attempted coup and called on parties to refrain from further violence.

